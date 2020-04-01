“Malam Ya Ce Ba Corona…”: Assessing the Role of Religious Leaders in Promoting Peace and Tranquility!

Nigerians were recently taken aback by the viral video of Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir who told Muslim faithful that “there is no coronavirus” during Juma’at prayers in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Friday, 27 March 2020. He claimed that coronavirus is a scam by the West. On March 28, 2020, Daily Trust reported that “The spiritual leader of Jamma’atu Izalatil Bid’a Waikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheik Sani Yahaya Jingir, said himself and other members of the group attended yesterday’s Jumma’at prayers because Governor Simon Lalong didn’t ask them to stop observing the prayer.” Before you can say, Jack Robinson, the youth started shouting slogans: “Mallam ya ce ba corona…” – which translates as, “Malam says there is no Coronavirus.” It would be recalled that it is the same Sheikh Jingir who defied government’s order and led worshippers to an erstwhile Eid ground in legal dispute along Rukuba Road (a predominantly Christian area) for prayer which led to the loss of lives and property.

Well, the Sheik is not the only culprit who defied the stay-at-home order. On Sunday, March 29, 2020, the Federal Capital Territory Administration Enforcement Team arrested the General Overseer of Jesus Reign Family Church, Apo, Pastor U. Uden for holding a Sunday Service. It was reported that to avoid confrontation, the enforcement team waited for him to end the service before they affected the arrest to the displeasure of the congregants who had turned out in their numbers for Sunday worship in defiance of the quarantine or lockdown law.

In a related development, it is in the news that seven vehicles and 10 motorcycles were set ablaze during a riot over Juma’at prayer ban. In a story titled, “Coronavirus: One killed as Katsina protesters burn police station,” published by Punch on March 29, 2020, it was disclosed that “At least, one person lost his life on Saturday when a police station and the official quarters of a Divisional Police Officer were burnt down in Kusada, headquarters of Kusada Local Government Area of Katsina State. The riot was caused by the arrest of a religious group leader who allegedly led a Friday prayer in the town despite the state government’s directive banning large gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

This whole brouhaha reveals the level of fake news, hate speech and incitement of followers in religious circles – Some religious leaders are a pain in the neck. Just last week, I took a taxi cap from Durumi, Abuja to Masaka, Nasarawa and a discussion ensued in the car about the coronavirus pandemic. The driver who needed no introduction from the beard he kept and the tabsir (preaching) he was listening to, swore that he would never use any hand sanitizer. When a passenger inquired why the man retorted: “How can I spray an alcohol-based sanitizer on my hand and still use the same hand for my mandatory ablution?” Well, he left the other passengers aghast.

This leads us to the distinction between the sacred and the secular. Truth is, the religion does not operate in a vacuum. It functions in civil society and must be subject to secular authority except if that state runs a theocracy. For the avoidance of doubt, in four sections, the 1999 Constitution stipulates that Nigeria is a secular state. This means that religious leaders must show a heroic example in respecting those in authority. For example, Jesus’ remark: “Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and God what belongs to God” (Mark 12:17) has been so much cited as the basis for the separation between organized religion and civil governance. The challenge with this passage is that in the context of paying taxes, both Caesar and his coin belong to God.

The point to be taken is, it is God who gives power, as such, all citizens (religious leaders inclusive) must be subject to all authority (Cf. Romans 13:1–2) except where or when it contravenes right reason and divine or natural law. In a book-chapter article titled: “The role of religious leaders in nation-building amidst social media criticism: an investigation” (In Ndubisi E.J & Kanu I.A (Eds.). Religion, Politics and Development in Africa. pp.3-20. Mauritius: LAP Lambert Academic Publishing), this writer had argued that religious leaders have roles and responsibilities such as prophetic mission, praying for the nation, executing peace initiatives, publishing communiqués as legitimate means of feedback to government and ensuring reconciliation and mediation of aggrieved parties.

He, however, cautioned against any attempt to share in the exercise of the civil power or political positions through legislative, executive and judicial power-sharing deals. What this translates to is that while religious leaders are urged to respect civil authorities, it is in the interest of the public for them to refrain from being covertly or overtly involved in partisan politics, endorsement of candidates, using the pulpit for campaigns and holding secret meetings with politicians. Here, a clear separation of religion and politics is appropriate. After all, Section 10 of the Constitution prohibits the adoption of any religion in Nigeria as a state religion.

Experience has shown that when, government, whose responsibility is the enforcement of law and order climbs down on places of worship or arrests religious leaders for violating the laws of the land, their followers easily carry arms to fight their course – this is wrong. We must understand that the stay at home law is not a punishment. After all, as believers who worship the Lord in spirit and truth (Cf. John 4:24), the faithful can offer their prayers wherever and whenever to a God who is both Omniscient and Omnipresent. It would be sad for any religious to contravene the law and teach his followers to do the same. Religious leaders need the conveyor belt of honour and dignity.

As a people under God, any breach of the rule amounts to disobedience against God. Rather than engaging in unnecessary confrontation with security agents or bickering, it is important to use this time for prayer, self-evaluation, exercise and family meetings. Maturity and consideration for the other demands that we self-isolate or quarantine for the sake of others. At this time, enforcing the law would be a divine responsibility. Because of this epidemic, religious activities in both the Vatican and Mecca have been suspended but here are we opposing the voice of reason. Perhaps our penchant for being the most religious people in Africa is playing out.

I would like to use this medium to pray for those who are already infected that God may grant them a speedy recovery. For those who have died, may God grant them eternal rest. For the rest of us, may God keep us safe and secure. While we pray, we should remember that “heaven helps those who help themselves.” During this period, ensuring social distancing and personal hygiene remain critical. Because the Holy Book says: “My people die for lack of knowledge” (Hosea 4:6), instead of deceiving people that there is no coronavirus, Pastors, Imams and other religious leaders should use this time to educate their adherents to pray for and cooperate with civil authorities.

They must also play their part in promoting peace and tranquillity. Rather than delving into the field of science which they may little or no knowledge about, they should seize this opportunity to read about other fields to be updated with current trends around the world. As a nation, we need two lungs – one for a knowledge-based economy and the other for religion (prayer). With faith and reason in our armoury, we can do bravely. COVID-19 would come and go and we would be better for it in terms of infrastructure (hospitals) and knowledge. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Fr. Justine Dyikuk is a Catholic Priest and Researcher who combines being the Editor of Bauchi Caritas Catholic Newspaper, Communication’s Director of Bauchi Diocese with his job as a Lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, University of Jos, Nigeria. He can be reached through – justinejohndyikuk@gmail.com.