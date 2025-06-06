Makinde Backs Single Six-Year Term for Elected Govt Officials

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has called for a single term of five or six years for elected political office holders in Nigeria.

Speaking in Ibadan on Friday after Eid-el-Kabir prayers, Makinde told visiting Islamic clerics and political stakeholders that a single term would help eliminate distractions and improve governance.

“A single tenure of five or six years is enough to focus and deliver,” Makinde said. “It’s not about me if it ends with me, so be it.”

The delegation, led by Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal, included Senator Rashidi Ladoja, former Deputy Governor Taofeek Arapaja, and other political and religious leaders.