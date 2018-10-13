Make Your Work and Home Easier With Your Android Phone (Part 2)

Android App For Healthy and Fitness Lifestyle

Walking is another form of healthy exercise that people do consciously and unconsciously but knowing how many steps per day are enough is what makes it even better.

Doing other forms of strenuous exercise can be discouraging because of all the process and equipment’s required and if you’re a beginner trying to lose weight, keep fit or be healthy, you may be put off by the amount of exercise you have to do. The good news is, you don’t have to start at that level. In fact, a great way to approach it is to start with a focus on improving your health by using this simple application “Google Fit” or other apps that can achieve same purpose.

10,000 Steps per Day is all it takes

A goal of 10,000 steps per day was created as a promotion by a pedometer company in Japan in the 1960s and it became popular as it was adopted by walking clubs. The number wasn’t based on research—it just sounded good.

Once the goal of 10,000 steps per day was established, researchers played catch-up and found it was a good indicator you were getting somewhere near the recommended amount of physical activity during each day to reduce health risks. Now, many activity monitors and pedometer apps use it as a standard goal.

How it Works

Google Fit is Google’s competitor to Apple Health, and is included on some new Android phones. You can still install it from Google Play on older phones, but as we mentioned before, it’ll work better on newer phones with the appropriate motion-tracking hardware.

Step 1

Install Google Fit from Google Play if it’s not already installed.

Step 2

Launch the “Fit” app on your Android phone.

Step 3

Set up Google Fit, including giving it access to the sensors it needs to monitor your step count.

Step 4

Open the Google Fit app and swipe around to see how many steps you’ve taken and other fitness details, such as an estimate of the number of calories you’ve burned.

This information is tied to your Google account, so you can also access it at Google Fit on the web.

Both the Apple Health and Google Fit apps are the same apps you’d use if you had an Apple Watch, Android Wear watch, or another fitness-tracking device that integrated with these platforms. Dedicated watches and fitness-tracking devices may be able to provide more data to these health and fitness apps, but your phone can provide some of the basics.

Since you can carry your phone around, just remember to take your phone with you as you walk around your house, to the office, to the market and everywhere you go!

Using a “wearable” is effective because you’ll always have it on throughout the day, while you might leave your phone sitting somewhere while you walk around instead of keeping it in your pocket. If you do that, it’ll end up under-counting the amount of steps and distance you’ve traveled. You may take quite a few steps just while walking around the house or office, and you’ll need your phone on you to track those.

Bring it all together

Those walking steps are perfect for both beginners and professionals and allow you to build a strong foundation of strength before you move up to the more strenuous routines required for maintaining and losing weight. Start with what you can handle.

You don’t need a smartwatch, fitness band, or pedometer to track your steps. Your phone can track how many steps you take and how far you walk all by itself, assuming you just carry it with you in your pocket.

Sure, fitness trackers have a lot of useful features, but if all you want is the basic stuff, your phone allows you to track those things without actually wearing and charging another device. It’s built into the Apple Health app on iPhones and the Google Fit app on Android phones.

Quit using that elevator, car, or bike for that distance you know you can cover with just few steps and start living healthy.