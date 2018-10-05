Make Your Work and Home Easier With Your Android Phone (Part 1)

Technology itself is not just the device or a system, but anything that has the ability to make life and work easier, stress free and enjoyable.

We want to look at ways we can assemble some of the common devices and applications we use on a day to day basis to make life much easier at home or in the office.

Let dive straight in it.

Using your Smart Phone to Control Your PC

Do you know you can use your Android phone as a wireless keyboard/wireless mouse or as a remote to playback, pause, play, fast-ward or do more while seating on your couch or lying on your bed?

Do you know you can lock your screen, unlock your computer screen or even shut down your computer from your Android phone?

Do you wish to connect your PC to your Plasma TV to achieve that wider screen view and clearer view of your movie or work and also wish you could control, shut down your computer irrespective of your location in your room with just one button on your phone? Then, you are in the right place.

You can achieve this with the following simple steps:

Things you need

Laptop with wireless capability Android phone with hot-spot capability Unified Remote Application for PC and Android

How it work

Step 1: Download and install the Unified Remote Server on your computer (Windows only). Once installed, launch it.

Step 2: Connect your Android phone to the same Wi-Fi network as your computer. Alternatively, if your computer is Bluetooth-ready, pair it with your phone.

Step 3: Download and install Unified Remote from the Play Store. At launch, confirm that you’ve installed the server. Then add a new server, select “Automatic,” and the app will find your computer. Tap your computer’s name to connect.

Now you’re ready to start controlling your computer with your phone.

Tap Remotes in the app.

The “Basic input” remote will prompt the mouse, which you can use as a track-pad.

Instructions for using the mouse will appear on-screen. To prompt the keyboard, tap your phone’s menu button.