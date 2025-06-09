Maiduguri Residents Lament Delay in Alau Dam Reconstruction Despite Federal Allocation

Despite the Federal Government’s announcement of an N80 billion allocation for the reconstruction of Alau Dam, residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, say there has been no visible attempt to begin repairs months after the dam’s collapse.

This neglect comes in the wake of devastating floods that struck the region on September 11 last year, displacing over two million people.

In an interview with The News Chronicle on Sunday, several residents expressed frustration over the lack of progress on the reconstruction project.

Mustapha Babale, a resident of Maiduguri, said, “The devastating floods hit Maiduguri nearly ten months ago, yet both the state and federal governments remain silent. Over two million people were displaced, and still, there’s no attempt to repair the dam. What pains me is that despite the announcement of N80 billion for the project, nothing is being done. Is the money just on paper? Why are both governments delaying reconstruction? We don’t want politicians to politicize Alau Dam. That’s final.”

Mrs. Malama Mairo, a resident of Galtimari Ward, also shared her ordeal: “I lost all my belongings during the floods. Thousands of lives were affected, especially those of us living behind the Alau Dam. Till today, there has been no communication from the government about the reconstruction. Even the Fori Bridge remains unrepaired, and the rainy season is fast approaching. What are we supposed to do?”

She added, “You journalists have been reporting what happened here, and we thank you. Please continue to draw the government’s attention to our plight. Journalists are the voice of the voiceless. If the rains begin heavily again, we are finished.”

Following the interviews, many residents still express hope that the government will eventually intervene. However, there is a growing sense of anger and disappointment among citizens of the Northeast over the delay in repairing Alau Dam, especially considering the vital role the dam plays in supporting irrigation farming in the area.