Lukaku Scores On Debut As Conte’s Inter Milan Make Flying Start

Forward Romelu Lukaku scored on his debut for Inter Milan as they made a flying start under new coach Antonio Conte in Serie A on Monday.

They had a 4-0 win over newly-promoted Lecce after Marcelo Brozovic, with an exquisite curling shot, and Stefano Sensi gave Inter Milan a 2-0 half-time lead.

Later on Lukaku, signed from Manchester United this month, opened his account on the hour, while Antonio Candreva completed the rout with a stunning strike from 35 metres.

Chinese-owned Inter Milan appointed Conte, who previously won three Serie A titles with Juventus and one English Premier League title with Chelsea, to replace Luciano Spalletti in the close season.

This was in a bid to end eight seasons without a major trophy.

As expected, there was no place for forward Mauro Icardi.

He has been told he is not part of Inter Milan’s plans but has yet to negotiate a move away from the club.

“I am very happy and satisfied. I like working with these guys who have always shown great willingness,” said Conte.

“Romelu has entered the Inter Milan world with great humility, and he is ready to work for the team.”

Lecce, back in the top-flight after a seven-year absence, made a bright start.

They forced Brozovic to make an acrobatic clearance and then Milan Skriniar to clear away Gianluca Lapadula’s effort with goalkeeper Samir Handanovic beaten.

Lecce finished with 10 men after second-half substitute Diego Farias, making his debut after a move from Cagliari, was sent off for a reckless tackle from behind on Danilo D’Ambrosio.

