Luciano Spalletti Set to Step Down as Italy Head Coach After Norway Defeat

Luciano Spalletti is on the verge of resigning as head coach of the Italian national team, following a series of internal discussions with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in the wake of Italy’s 3-0 loss to Norway.

Sources indicate that the defeat triggered immediate talks between Spalletti and officials, with both parties reportedly concluding that his tenure has run its course.

While an official statement is still pending, Spalletti is expected to formally announce his resignation in the coming days.

Spalletti, who took over the Azzurri following Roberto Mancini’s departure, had been tasked with rejuvenating the national side.

However, recent performances, including the heavy loss to Norway, have put his leadership under scrutiny.