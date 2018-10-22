Love Costs a Thing: Why You Should Not Date With an Empty Pocket

Sometimes when I listen to people that say, “Money doesn’t really matter as long as two love birds love each other to a fault”, I shake my head. You know why? Because no matter how much we try to downplay it, you need money as much as you need emotional maturity and intelligence in a relationship and until you can afford these, you probably shouldn’t be dating.

When I was still in school, I had this male friend, Charles. He loved his girlfriend to a fault and would move mountains for her. Both of them were in the same class; more like course mates. But then, Charles was just a student and the only way he was able to provide the need of his girlfriend was from the small pocket money his father gives him every month. It was never enough for his girlfriend. There were times the guy will be so broke that he would not be able to do normal internet subscription for his girlfriend. It got to a point when the girl got fed up of dealing with a broke boyfriend and said yes to the next available rich dude in her life.

It left my friend broken; he cried till his bowl of tears dried up. During that period, even though he needed my shoulder to cry on, I had to tell him the painful truth – Gone are the days when love was all that mattered in a relationship, these days, money matters too and if you know you are not financially buoyant to be in a relationship, then don’t. When you have no money, you have no honey.

I remember seeing a movie titled, “Love doesn’t cost a thing” but really love does cost a thing. It is another truth that every guy would need to wrap their heads around. There is no relationship that’s free.

It is true that relationships are not meant to solely be about what money can buy, they are not supposed to bleed you dry and they are not meant to wreck your credit but you cannot do love in 2018 or anytime in recent memory without having to spend money, whether you are a man or a woman. Love, even in its purest, truest and most genuine form is hinged on sharing and giving gifts and spending quality time on dates among other things. And there is no way you are going to do these without spending.

This is why you should not consider pursuing a relationship when you have no source of income. Really, love is a quite difficult to prove when you’re very broke.

Again, it is important to date someone that is within your financial bracket. It is something every guy needs to acknowledge this. Date someone that won’t require you over-flex your financial muscle. You also need to date someone who strives for financial freedom and pursues financial success of her own.

Such women hardly feel entitled to your money and would relate to your money with an appreciation of your effort instead of a misplaced sense of entitlement.