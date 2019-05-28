London Rivals Set To Battle It Out As UEFA Europa League Rolls Into Town

Following a two week recess from normal Premier League action, London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are set to do battle with each other for the UEFA Europa League trophy tomorrow. With Arsenal finishing the Premier League season in fifth, the need for the Gunners to win unlike their London counterparts is extremely high.

The match has over the past two weeks generated so much debate ranging from the unfair allocation of match day tickets by UEFA to both clubs to the issue of security particularly for Arsenal’s Armenian, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and a host of other issues. Although both clubs have stressed their disappointment to UEFA for the low allocation of tickets to their fans, this has not dampened the mood or preparation for the final.

Chelsea who finished the Premier League season in fourth place have already secured qualification for next season’s Champions League competition but will look to end their season on a high by winning the UEFA Europa League trophy. The match which is set to be played tomorrow in Baku is sure to leave both set of fans on the edge of their seats as defeat will be a very hard pill to swallow.

For Arsenal, winning the competition will be a good way to return back to the Champions League and lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy will be a good start in Unai Emery’s first season in charge of the Gunners. Also, the Gunners will hope to win to send forth legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech who is set to retire at the end of the game.

Who will taste Europa League victory? Find out tomorrow (Wednesday) as the match kicks off at 8:00pm local time.