London Football Award: Chelsea’s Cole Palmer Voted Best Player of the Year

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been voted the Best Player in the English Premier League during the London Football Awards, held at Wembley Stadium on Thursday night.

Having registered 20 goals and six assists in the top flight this season—and starring throughout his first campaign at Stamford Bridge—Palmer was named the Premier League Player of the Year.

Palmer also picked up the Goal of the Season award for his stunning free-kick in Chelsea’s 4-2 Premier League home win over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this season.

That strike was the third of four goals he netted against the Seagulls that day—all of which came in the opening 45 minutes.