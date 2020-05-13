Lockdown: Police warn personnel against corruption

The Nigeria Police, Plateau State Command has warned “its personnel and those of other security agencies engaged in this all-important national assignment to avoid corrupt practices and compromise of any sort” and “urged to be firm and display a high level of professionalism”.

In a press statement released on Tuesday and signed by Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, maintained that the time for the curfew remains and appealed for residents to comply.

“There will be an overnight curfew from 08:00 pm to 06:00 am daily across the state. This means that all movements are prohibited during this period, except those on emergency essential duties”, the statement read.

The statement also added that face mask in public places is compulsory to all while also encouraging all on regular sanitizing and washing of hands with soap and water.

According to the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka, residents of the state are to comply with these orders aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“Please note that the nationwide prohibition of interstate movements, as well as the statewide restrictions and directives on intrastate movement, are still in place. Because of this, Plateau State residents are advised to comply with all directives as violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, residents of the state have been called upon to promptly call the Command’s emergency hotlines for vital information and complaints via:

07059473022

08038907662

09053872296

They are also enjoined to report any suspected case(s) of Covid-19 infection to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) by calling the state emergency numbers via:

07025335638

07025223672