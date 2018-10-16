Local Chief shot dead, another beheaded in Rivers

Two persons including the Paramount Ruler of Elibara community, Eze Oha Augustine Amadionu have been killed in Elibrada, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Eyewitnesses in the community said Eze Oha Amadionu was shot dead by unknown gunmen along with a young man identified as Wayagbo Amadi.

A source in the community who confirmed the incident to newsmen said the Paramount Ruler was shot several times while Amadi was shot and beheaded.

The source dismissed report that the murdered victims were cultists, adding that the killing of the two people has forced inhabitants to leave the community for fear of reprisal attacks.

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the killing describing the situation as unfortunate.