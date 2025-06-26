Liverpool Announce the Signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth

Liverpool FC has completed the signing of Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth, the club announced today.

The club stated that the left-back has undergone a medical and agreed to a long-term contract with the Premier League champions at the AXA Training Centre.

Kerkez becomes the Reds’ newest addition of the summer and swiftly follows the announcement of Florian Wirtz’s arrival last Friday.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com in an exclusive first interview, the Hungarian international said:

“It’s a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, the biggest club in England. I’m just really, really happy and excited.

“After this, I’ll go home and enjoy a few days in my hometown, and then I can’t wait to come back, put the training kit on, start training, and prepare for the season.”

Kerkez makes the move to Anfield after two impressive seasons in England with Bournemouth, for whom he made 74 appearances, scored two goals, and registered eight assists.

Kerkez added:

“I just want to thank everyone for really showing me big love, even before it was officially announced.

“And keep supporting the team like you always do, because you’re the biggest fan base in the world.

“I’m going to give everything – absolutely everything – to win trophies with the club and hopefully score some goals at Anfield. I can’t wait to hear the roar. See you soon.”

Kerkez has earned 23 caps for Hungary to date after making his international debut in a UEFA Nations League contest against Germany back in September 2022.