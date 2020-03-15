List of winners at 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

The 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards which held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday night ended in grand style.

Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, and popular Kenyan media personality, Amina Abdi Rabar, were the hosts of this year’s award.

The remake of living in Bondage ‘Breaking Free’ won the highest awards taking home a total of eight awards at the event.

Mike Edwards, Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 1st runner Up, won the best dressed for male category while BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke Won the best dressed for female category.

Here is the list of winners at the event: