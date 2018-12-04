Life Doesn’t Care If it’s Your First Time; It F**ks You Hard

When I arrived home from Lagos, the first story my mum told me was about my brother. Few weeks back, he called my dad and told him that the school had expelled him. He was repeating a class for the second time and the school wasn’t taking it. The news threw my dad off guard. See, my dad is a real academician. He doesn’t joke with his kids academics. He can decide not to get clothes for us but will move the mountain and do whatever it takes to see that we get the best education. That’s the kind of father he is. So, imagine his reaction when he received the news that his son was being expelled from a school because he was repeating a class twice.

The next day, my dad went to the school to inquire from the principal why he was expelling his son for repeating a class twice. The principal’s eyes grew wide with surprise; he told my dad that he never expelled his son. It turned out that my brother had made the story up just so he could quit going to the school; he was tired of the mockery laugh he received from his mates and wanted to just quit the school.

My mum visited him the next weekend and when she asked him why he had to come up with that kind of story that almost gave everyone a heart attack, my brother broke into tears; they were silent sobs that shredded my mum’s heart into pieces.

With tears in his eyes, my brother replied, “Mum, I am tired. I am tired of going to school. Everyone laughs at me; they think I am a failure. I just wanted to be out of this school. It’s hard mum, I don’t think I can continue with this”.

My mum replied, “Yes, you can. You can achieve whatever you put your mind to. Just put more concentration in your books and believe that you can pass. You are Smart, son and too young to give up”.

I know there are many of you out there that are at the verge of giving up; you feel nothing is working for you. Your mates seem to have everything working for them; they are moving so fast and you wonder why your own case is different. All you want to do is to throw in the towel and tell yourself, “F**k it mehn! I can’t do this”.

But let me tell you something sweetheart, “Yes, you can”. See, you have to say yes to yourself. You have to believe in yourself. You have to believe wholeheartedly that you can make it.

And no, it doesn’t matter how many failures you have made. It doesn’t matter how many mistakes you have made. It doesn’t matter how many defeats you have encountered. It doesn’t matter if people are making fun of you. It doesn’t matter if your mates are ahead. All that matter is that deep belief within yourself that you can make it.

You see, life doesn’t give care if it’s your first time, it wouldn’t be gentle on you; it fucks you hard. But don’t throw in the towel yet; just hold on and trust the process

By the way, when next I get to see my brother, I will really commend him for being so creative. I mean, how on earth was he able to come up with such a convincing lie? It could only come from a creative mind.