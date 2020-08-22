LG Chairman who printed Governor Fayemi’s 2023 Presidential posters disciplined

Ikere Local Government Chairman, Mr Femi Ayodele who printed and distributed 2023 presidential campaign posters of Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has been suspended.

It was gathered that he distributed unauthorised presidential campaign posters for Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Ayodele had sponsored campaign posters canvassing for Governor Fayemi to contest as a presidential candidate under the platform of the All Progressive Congress in 2023.

The posters, which have become subject of political debates and innuendos on different platforms, shows Governor Fayemi clad in an adorable sky blue Agbada with a blue striped Awolowo cap.

The message on the posters with APC logo reads: “Support His Excellency Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for President 2023.”

The council chairman was suspended unanimously by the lawmakers at the assembly’s plenary presided over by the Speaker Funminiyi Afuye on Friday.

The decision followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan and seconded by Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu, Ekiti West Constituency 1, APC.

The motion was entitled: “Calling for investigation into the alleged unsolicited and unauthorised campaign in the media in flagrant disregard to Extant Regulations by Chairman, Ikere Local Government Area, Mr. Femi Ayodele”.

The lawmakers through a resolution unanimously suspended the council chairman, pending the completion of the assembly’s investigation on the matter.

The Assembly also committed the matter to its House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for a thorough investigation.

The speaker who hailed from the same council with Ayodele directed the ad-hoc committee to submit its report to the House within one week.

Contributing during a debate, Mr Steven Aribasoye (Ikole Constituency 2) and his counterpart Mr Olajide Adegoke, (Efon) described Ayodele’s action as a crass embarrassment to Governor Fayemi.

The lawmakers, who called for necessary and appropriate action against Ayodele, noted that the ill-conceived action was flagrantly antithetical to the extant provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 as amended.

Meanwhile, the House also debated and committed the Ekiti Institute of Local Government Studies Bill, 2020 to its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for further legislative scrutiny.

Mr. Ajibade Adeyemi, representing Moba Constituency 1, said the bill when passed would improve the professionalism of council staff and invariably increase their productivity.

The House later adjourned the sitting to Monday, August 24, 2020.