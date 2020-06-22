LG boss dragged to ICPC for receiving double salaries

A whistleblower and activist, Comrade Lukman Isah Musa has dragged the caretaker chairman of Darazo local government area of Bauchi, Abbas Aliyu Waziri, for allegedly collecting double salaries.

In the petition letter dated 18th June 2020 which was obtained by newsmen in Bauchi, the whistleblower alleged that Abbas has been receiving double salaries by using two names instead of the three names he is officially addressed.

According to him, the caretaker chairman is both on the payroll of the local government as Aliyu Abbas and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) as Waziri Abbas.

The petitioner also exposed the secretary of the local government, Adamu Manu Gidado, who is also alleged to be collecting double salaries as a teacher under the local education authority and as the council’s secretary.

Another culprit according to the whistleblower is a serving councillor in the local government one Ali Badamasi who allegedly gets two salaries at the same time as civil servant and councillor.

The activist who claimed to be writing on behalf of the Darazo community expressed confidence that the anti-corruption body would investigate the matter and act on it.

When contacted, the ICPC Bauchi zonal office confirmed the receipt of the petition.