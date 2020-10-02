Lewandowski Named UEFA Men’s Player Of The Year

Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski was on Thursday, named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year as his German side dominated the men’s awards.

Lewandowski, 32, scored 55 goals in 47 games, including 15 in 10 games in the Champions League, while team-mates Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich and manager Hansi Flick also scooped individual awards.

The forward edged Neuer and Kevin De Bruyne to the award.

In his remarks, the elated striker said “I have to say it’s amazing, it’s amazing, if you work so hard and you get this trophy, it’s something special.

“I have to say thank you to my team-mates, coaches, all the staff because they work very hard every day to prepare me for the games and also to my family because they support me a lot.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in the biggest stadiums at the biggest club in the world. I’m very grateful and very proud and very happy.”

Similarly, Pernille Harder, who recently joined Chelsea, was named UEFA Women’s Player of the Year for her performances at Wolfsburg. The German side were beaten in the Champions League final by Lyon but Harder beat Lyon pair Wendie Renard and Lucy Bronze to the individual award.

Full list of UEFA award winners:

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)

UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich)

UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon)

Goalkeeper of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Defender of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Midfielder of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Forward of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Goalkeeper of the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League season: Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

Defender of the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League season: Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Midfielder of the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League season: Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon)

Forward of the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League season: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)