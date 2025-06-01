Lewandowski Confirms Barcelona Stay, Eyes Stronger Season Ahead

Barcelona, Spain— FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has reaffirmed his commitment to the Catalan club, ruling out any speculation about a potential departure ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

The 36-year-old Polish international addressed the media regarding his future, physical form, and ambition for the upcoming campaign.

“Leaving Barça? For me, that’s not on the table. I will stay next season,” Lewandowski said. “At the moment, I’m only thinking about Barça.”

Lewandowski also emphasized his physical condition, noting that he remains in peak shape as he prepares for another season at the highest level of European football.

“I feel very strong physically, and I constantly make sure of that,” he stated. “I’ve won more than 30 titles in my career, but I’m still ready for more.”

The striker expressed optimism about Barcelona’s outlook for the future, suggesting that improvements are underway. “Our team will be stronger next season,” he said.

Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in July 2022, has been a key figure in the squad since his arrival.

The former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund forward has enjoyed a decorated career, winning multiple league titles in Germany and Spain, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2020. He also holds the record for Poland’s all-time top scorer with over 80 international goals.

Lewandowski’s statement comes amid growing transfer rumors linking Barcelona to younger forwards in the upcoming transfer window. However, his comments appear to signal his intention to remain a central figure in the team’s plans going forward.