Lesotho First Lady faces murder charge

After nearly a month on the run, Lesotho’s first lady was reportedly charged on Tuesday with the murder of her husband’s first wife.

Maesaiah Thabane, 42, stands accused of killing Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s wife, Lipolelo, days before his second inauguration ceremony in June 2017.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mokete Paseka said Thabane would spend the night in custody and only be taken to court once the director of public prosecutions has prepared the charge sheet.

An arrest warrant for the first lady was issued the day she fled the country after she refused to report to police for questioning in connection with the murder of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s former wife, Lipolelo.

Thomas Thabane married his current wife some two months after Lipolelo’s death.

Police interrogated the prime minister earlier this month over the alleged use of his mobile phone to communicate with whoever was at the scene of the killing.

Last month, the 80-year-old prime minister announced he planned to step down as his ruling party called him no longer fit to lead. The premier didn’t specify when he would resign, saying only it would occur “when all is in order.”

AP