Legendary Italian Designer Giorgio Armani Dies at 91 — His Life and Legacy

Giorgio Armani, the renowned Italian fashion designer has died at the age of 91.

His death was announced Thursday by the Armani Group, which described him as “a tireless driving force” who passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

The company statement added: “In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

Concerns about Armani’s health first emerged in June 2025 when he missed his own Milan Fashion Week show for the first time. In July, he directed a couture show remotely from home. Just weeks before his death, he had been preparing celebrations for his 50th year in business, including an exhibition at Milan’s Pinacoteca di Brera.

Early Life and Career

Born in 1934 in Piacenza, northern Italy, Armani did not initially pursue fashion. He studied medicine before serving in the military.

In 1957, a job as a window dresser at Milan’s La Rinascente department store sparked his path into design. By 1964, he was working with designer Nino Cerruti, where he learned the art of unstructured jackets; a style that would become his signature.

In 1975, alongside architect and partner Sergio Galeotti, Armani launched his namesake label. His designs gained international attention when Richard Gere wore Armani in the 1980 film American Gigolo. Hollywood’s red carpets soon became a showcase for his work, cementing Armani as a pioneer of celebrity fashion.

After Galeotti’s death in 1985, Armani became sole owner of his company, which grew into one of the world’s most valuable independent luxury houses. Emporio Armani, Armani Jeans, Armani Exchange, Armani/Casa, and even luxury hotels in Dubai and Milan expanded his influence beyond fashion.

He also designed Olympic uniforms for Italy, founding the EA7 sportswear line, and owning basketball club Olimpia Milano.

By 2024, analysts valued his empire between €8–10 billion ($9.3–11.7 billion). Unlike many rivals, Armani resisted selling to conglomerates, remaining the sole shareholder until his death.

Style and Influence

Armani’s muted palettes and clean lines stood in contrast to the flamboyance of Gianni Versace, his great contemporary.

Stars from Julia Roberts to Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett to Lady Gaga wore his designs on screen and stage. He also pushed boundaries, being one of the first designers to ban underweight models from his runways.

Tributes

Since the news of his death, tributes have poured in from across fashion, politics, and entertainment.

Donatella Versace said “The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever.”

Julia Roberts described him as “a true friend. A legend.”

Russell Crowe noted thatArmani “made a mark acknowledged around the globe… he was there for so many significant moments in my life.”

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni described him as “an icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy.”

President Sergio Mattarell hailed Armani as “a symbol of Italian genius throughout the world.”

Naomi Campbell called him “a perfectionist in the truest sense,” while Cindy Crawford described herself as “heartbroken.”

Fellow designers including Paul Smith, Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons, and Renzo Rosso also referred to him as a “maestro,” a “visionary,” and a “true icon of Made in Italy.”

Final Days and Farewell

The Armani Group confirmed that a public funeral chamber will open in Milan this weekend for admirers to pay their respects. However, in line with Armani’s explicit wishes, the funeral itself will be private.

As Vogue’s Laura Ingham noted: “If you don’t know anything about fashion, you’ll still know Giorgio Armani. His legacy is woven not only into fashion’s past and present, but will continue to shape its future for generations to come.”