League of Anambra Professionals Back Peter Obi’s Alliance With Atiku

The League of Anambra Professionals (LAP) has thrown its weight behind the candidature of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as the Presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2019 elections.

The group aside showing its support for the duo, has said that the Vice Presidential candidate, Obi who is also the former governor of Anambra state is a major asset to the PDP as part of its presidential ticket.

They insisted that from all indications and on all reasonable indexes, Obi is the best governor of any state of the federation since the start of the present democratic dispensation in 1999.

LAP in a statement signed by its President, Chijioke Okoli (SAN) noted that democracy thrives best with a strong opposition, and Obi’s presence on his party’s presidential ticket for the coming elections obviously strengthens it.

The group which said it remained a non-partisan political organization without compromising its focus on enthronement of good governance, enlightenment of the populace and overall development within the Anambra State space and Nigeria in general urged the Presidential candidates not to get distracted by the controversy surrounding the choice of Obi as Atiku’s running mate.

The furor, they said had been ignited by the complaint of a section of the leadership of the party in the South East zone of the country, led by the Governors in that zone, that it was not consulted by Atiku before choosing Obi.

According to them, the absence of consultation of major stakeholders on a pivotal issue may raise concerns, nonetheless, while the Governors are entitled to ventilate any grievances they may have against the appointment process, it is worrisome that they chose to escalate the matter in the public domain instead of first engaging in discrete consultations towards an amicable resolution.

“It is not as if they sought audience with Atiku Abubakar over the matter and were rebuffed. The issue was a very sensitive one and should have been approached accordingly especially considering that Atiku Abubakar as the PDP Presidential flag-bearer has the prerogative to choose his running mate.

“It is highly misconceived for the South East PDP Governors to attempt to deprive Abubakar of his right to nominate whoever he thinks he can work best with,” they said.

They further advised all stakeholders, the populace, the relevant organs of state like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and political actors – especially the Governors – to close ranks in the interest of the country and work towards ensuring that all Nigerians benefit from the dividends of democracy.

The group posited that, it has not been said that Obi lacks the capacity to discharge the roles of that office or that he has any moral handicaps that may imperil his performance in office, it is therefore difficult to fault the appointment based solely on the allegation that the Governors were not consulted.