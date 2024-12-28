Leadership insights: 40 minutes with Governor Oyebanji (2)

*Continued from last week Saturday.

Legacy

“I want to be remembered as a governor who always tells the truth. I don’t lie! My goal is to live in the hearts of Ekiti people, and I believe the key to achieving this is by staying connected with them and implementing policies that positively impact their lives. Ultimately, I aspire to be remembered as a governor who brought prosperity to our people, one who demonstrated responsible and responsive leadership.

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo is remembered more for his revolutionary policies, such as Free Education, than for symbols like Cocoa House. To me, substance always trumps symbols. While constructing bridges and buildings is important, they must resonate with the people to have a lasting impact. This is why I’m committed to sustaining the agricultural revolution in Ekiti, empowering our youths to earn a responsible living.

“Interestingly, we’re renovating most of Awolowo’s Farm Settlements in the state, which were built decades ago. It’s remarkable to think that Awolowo had such vision back then, and it’s our duty to build upon his legacy. By renovating these settlements, we’re ensuring they continue to benefit the people of Ekiti.

“Building on our existing efforts, we plan to establish six more Farm Settlements across Ekiti in 2025. This expansion will not only provide decent accommodations for our over 1,000 employed youths in the sector but also enable them to live on-site, work efficiently, and earn a decent income. Empowering our youths and promoting agricultural development are legacies I’m committed to leaving behind.

“My goal is to leave a lasting legacy that transforms the lives of Ekiti people. I envision a future where pregnant women can safely deliver their babies at well-equipped Primary Health facilities, staffed with skilled nurses and stocked with essential medications. I also aspire to create a world-class education system where our students can compete with their peers from anywhere in the world. This is the kind of legacy I’m committed to leaving behind.”

2026 Governorship Election

“As a deeply spiritual individual, I firmly believe my role as Governor of Ekiti State is a divine assignment. Those close to me can attest that my faith plays a central role in every aspect of my life. My life is grounded in the philosophy that everything I have is a gift from God, and what He gives, no one can take away. This guiding principle shapes my decisions and actions as a leader.

“In 2022, becoming the governor of Ekiti State was the furthest thing on my mind. As SSG (Secretary to the State Government), I was focused on my duties, looking forward to returning to my farm and spending time with my family. I genuinely believed my time in state-level politics had come to an end, but fate had other plans. I’m often referred to as the ‘reluctant governor’ because my ascension to this role was unexpected, even to myself. I’m grateful for this opportunity, which I believe it’s a testament to the power of divine intervention.

“I recently addressed concerns about the 2026 elections, which many people have been inquiring about via text messages. However, I maintain that God will guide us in the right direction when the time is right.

“Honestly, I don’t believe I can determine my future. The only moment I control is the present, and I’ve chosen to trust in God’s plan and timing rather than worrying about things beyond my control, like the 2026 elections. This approach may be untypical for a politician, but it brings me peace. By focusing on the present and trusting in God’s guidance, I’m able to stay grounded and forward-thinking.

“I always remind myself and my wife that the life of a governor isn’t entirely real. To stay grounded, I’ve made conscious choices. I use a simple Kia as my official car, reserving armoured vehicles for security purposes only. I’ve also maintained existing vehicles rather than purchasing new ones, and kept my convoy small. Notably, I’ve opted out of using Police Despatch Riders to avoid adding to the artificiality of this life. Thankfully, my wife supports my approach, and I’ve found peace in staying true to myself.”

Personal Reflections

“Ekiti State has been grappling with numerous challenges, particularly resource constraints. Despite these difficulties, we’ve prioritized every sector. One incident still resonates with me – the killing of two traditional rulers and abduction of school children by bandits and kidnappers. Thankfully, President Tinubu’s timely intervention from abroad, through special directives, enabled us to apprehend most perpetrators, though unfortunately, some innocent lives were lost.

“I recall many sleepless nights during the kidnapping ordeal, waking up to ensure every effort was made to rescue the children. Thankfully, they were recovered, and we provided them with rehabilitation support. I’m grateful to God for the successful outcome.

“I believe God has been instrumental in helping me cope with the challenges of governance. My 12-year preparation for this role has also been invaluable, as I dedicated myself to understanding governance at this level. I’m grateful for the guidance and advice of former governors, who have been generous with their counsel, providing valuable support when faced with tough decisions.

“As governor, I’ve also learned a valuable lesson: the power of listening more and talking less. A leader’s words carry significant weight, and people take them seriously. Therefore, it is essential to be mindful of what we say and when we say it. By listening more and speaking less, I’ve come to realize that sometimes silence is the most effective response. This approach not only helps me make more informed decisions but also fosters deeper connections with others.”

As I see it …

Governor Oyebanji’s leadership philosophy is rooted in Aristotelian ideals. He combines unwavering reliability with empathetic insight. His decades-long career has equipped him to navigate complex political, social and economic landscapes. His selfless focus on the well-being of others epitomizes the transformative power of human connection in governance. As he marks his 57th birthday, Nigerians eagerly await his administration’s focus for 2025.

As the New Year unfolds, Ekitis look forward to Governor Oyebanji’s sustained efforts to expand his innovative initiatives and uplift his constituents from the challenges of multidimensional poverty. With his commendable initiation of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria’s integrated rural development programmes, he should utilize the holiday period to refine his approach, potentially revitalizing these programmes to boost productivity and stimulate cottage industries. This refined strategy could transition Ekiti State into an export-oriented economy, positively impacting future generations and positioning it as a competitive economy in West Africa.

Again, Oyebanji’s promising start can be enhanced by embracing innovative models, such as the Dutch model, to drive transformative legacy projects. This would align with his administration’s focus on security, health education, infrastructure, agriculture and welfare, ensuring sustainable progress for Ekiti State.

He should also be ready to spend more on rural roads. According to the World Bank, the multiplier effects are ten times the initial investment. By investing in rural infrastructure, his administration can foster a virtuous cycle of development, empowering marginalized communities and promoting a more equitable distribution of resources.

As Governor Oyebanji celebrates another year of life and service, may his selfless spirit and kindness continue to inspire and uplift those around him!

May his unwavering commitment to the welfare of Ekitis continue to inspire hope and optimism!

May his humility, service-oriented leadership and impactful governance be a guiding light in Nigeria’s political landscape!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

*Concluded.

*KOMOLAFE wrote from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria (ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk)

