Leaders Don’t Run Away, Remain in Nigeria- Fashola Tells Nigerian Youth

Former Lagos state Governor, Babatunde Fashola, has appealed to Nigerian youths to remain in the country and pursue leadership roles rather than seeking opportunities abroad, despite Nigeria’s current economic hardship.

Fashola who stated this while addressing graduates at the 8th and 9th convocation ceremonies of Elizade University in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, also highlighted the need for resilience and commitment to the nation.

Most recently, it is no longer uncommon to find an increasing number of young Nigerians leaving the country in search of better prospects, a trend commonly referred to as “Japa.”

However, the former Minister of works and housing encouraged young Nigerians to remain and make impactful contributions at home.

“Why did Mrs. Folorunso Alakija not run away? Why did Chief Tunde Afolabi, who has contributed to Nigeria, not run away? Why are they still here?” he asked.

Fashola cited several successful Nigerians who chose to stay despite hardships, stressing that “leaders don’t run away even when things are tough.”

He urged graduates to embrace the responsibilities that come with leadership, noting, “There were tough times when Chief Ade-Ojo was at the University of Nigeria, but Ade-Ojo didn’t leave. If he had left, there would be no Elizade University.”

