Lawmakers Demand Resignation as WAEC Admits Exams Held at Night Were Below Standard

Amos Dangut, head of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Nigeria, has admitted that some of the recently conducted Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) did not meet the council’s standards.

He made the statement on Monday while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies.

Last week, many candidates experienced long delays before sitting for their English Language paper. The exam, which was scheduled for 9 a.m., started late at night in some centers. Students were forced to use torchlights and phone flashlights to read and write.

Dangut explained that the delays were caused by logistical problems, including the need to print new question papers after the original ones were leaked.

During the hearing, committee member Billy Osawaru questioned the credibility of the exams. “Are you defining those exams as credible? Yes or no?” he asked.

Dangut initially insisted, “It was a credible exam.”

But when Osawaru pressed further, asking if exams written under torchlight could be considered credible, Dangut eventually admitted, “We don’t subscribe to these conditions. It was a credible exam nationally. There were pockets of places that had challenges.” He later concluded, “They were not credible. They were substandard.”

Another committee member, Amobi Ogah, called for Dangut’s resignation. “What has happened in your agency and also in JAMB deserves that both of you resign,” Ogah said. “You have exposed Nigeria to ridicule.”

Ogah also claimed the disruptions mostly affected students in the South-East. “What have we done to deserve this?” he asked. “If you were in a developed society, you would have resigned.”

Osawaru agreed, telling Dangut to admit failure. “Everything you’ve told us makes us shed tears. Admit to Nigerians that you’ve failed. If you want to cry, cry now. Then resign.”

In response, committee chairman Oboku Oforji demanded WAEC provide its examination guidelines and a detailed report on what happened during the 2025 SSCE in the affected areas.