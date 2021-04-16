LASTMA Denies Online Public Survey Form

30 views | Francis Azuka | April 16, 2021
The General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, has disclaimed an online public survey form currently in circulation, advising that the general public to disregard the survey form because it did not originate from the Agency.
Oduyoye denied the issuance of the survey form designed with LASTMA logo and an embedded link, noting that the survey form is the handwork of faceless fraudsters, who are out to scam susceptible members of the public, particularly vehicle owners through the untraceable fake posts by unidentified individuals.
He warned Lagosians to be wary of clicking embedded links to posts by unknown sources on various social media platforms, adding that this is very essential in order to avoid the trap of fraudulent elements who are out to defraud law-abiding citizens of the State.
The General Manager also advised the faceless publishers of the online survey form to engage themselves in productive ventures rather than wasting their time and energy on negative activities to cause distrust and mislead the general public.
