Landmark Group Expands to Port Harcourt After Lagos Beach Demolition

Landmark Group has announced plans to redevelop the historic Port Harcourt Tourist Beach into a world-class resort.

This development comes as the company recovers from its $80 million loss following the demolition of the Landmark Beach Resort in Lagos in April 2024.

CEO Paul Onwuanibe, speaking about the company’s latest project, expressed enthusiasm for the new venture, saying:

“We are excited to create unforgettable leisure experiences in Port Harcourt, combining international expertise with local knowledge. This is about reviving history and building a legacy that boosts Rivers State’s economy.”

The leading hospitality and leisure company secured waterfront land in Port Harcourt by partnering with the Rivers State Government.

The redevelopment of Port Harcourt Tourist Beach will begin in the first quarter of 2025, with the first phase expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The project aims to boost the local economy by creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and increasing the state’s internally generated revenue.

Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Israel Lebura Ngbuelo, voiced his support, stating its potential to make Rivers State a top African tourism destination.

Landmark’s Lagos facility was demolished in April 2024 after claims it was on federal Right-of-Way for the Lagos-Calabar Highway. The sudden demolition, carried out with only seven days’ notice, resulted in:

$80 million in losses, including a $30 million loan invested in infrastructure like underground drainage and fiber-optic cables.

Displacement of 4,000 workers and disruption of businesses, including 50 SMEs.

N9.2 billion in member funds and over 200 service contracts being affected.

Onwuanibe said of the emotional toll:

“The demolition wiped out six years of investment in six hours. It was my life’s work—27 years of effort gone. But you either lie down and cry or move on.”

Despite the setback, Landmark Group expands into two African countries and three Nigerian states while relocating its headquarters from Lagos.

