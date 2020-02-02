Governor Lalong threatens to dethrone erring traditional rulers over Plateau crisis

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has threatened to dethrone any traditional ruler that allow their citizens to cause violence and killing in their respective domains.

The governor added that any traditional ruler that cannot manage his people would also be dethroned.

The governor’s warning is coming days after gunmen attacked Kulben and Kwatas villages of Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the state and killed dozens of people.

The governor wondered why people could be killed at will without arresting the perpetrators of the killings, stressing that if such an act should continue, the society would never be at rest.

Speaking on Saturday at the installation of traditional rulers of Long Dorok, Long Jaktoe and Long Derteng in Shendam local government area, the governor said, “I have repeatedly emphasized the need for traditional rulers to be alert to their duties of preserving the culture and traditions of the people and also sanitizing them to live in peace with one another.

“When there is a crime in your domains, you must work with your people and expose the criminals. If you don’t, l will hold you responsible and ensure that you are investigated. This is the kind of thing l directed about the killings in Bokkos where, to my dismay, no one was arrested despite the murder of people. This cannot be allowed.”

He charged the new chiefs to use their positions to ensure peace, development and mutual coexistence amongst the people.