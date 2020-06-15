Lagos Senator Bayo Osinowo is dead

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Bayo Osinowo, popularly known as “Pepper” is dead. He was 64 years old.

According to reports, the senator died a few hours ago at the First Cardiologist Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos following a brief illness.

He began his political life in the second republic serving as a youth Chairman of the Social Democratic Party and was a four times honourable in the Lagos State house of assembly.

In the February 23, 2019, Lagos East Senatorial District election, he was elected Senator, representing the Lagos East Senatorial District at the Nigerian National Assembly.

He was subsequently appointed as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries.