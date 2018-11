A road sweeper was killed by a hit and run driver along Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to reports, the driver ran over her after losing control of his car.

The unidentified road sweeper died instantly on the scene.

Some members of the community are calling on the government to install CCTV by road ways, so that crimes do not go unpunished.

Other community members blame the agency she worked for, saying that no agency should have their staff working when the road is busy.