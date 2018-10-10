Lagos On A Lock Down As Aviation Workers Shut Airport

Lagos state is currently on a lockdown as member of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), shut down activities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport 2.

Passengers who arrived at the airport to embark on their booked flights were stranded as the protesting aviation unions effected the proposed strike, in defiance to the threat over sack of workers by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), despite a court order restraining the unions.

The unions had threatened to embark on the strike following the refusal of the BASL Management to cooperate with the interventions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NASA) and airport security agencies, with an insistence on the management to recognize the unions allow unhindered processes of unionization in BASL.

Despite a court order restraining the unions from carrying out their threat on Tuesday by a Federal High Court in Lagos, in a suit filed by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of MMA2, unions members who defied the early morning downpour, barricaded the entrance to the MMA2 as early as 6am.

The protesters who accused BASL management of violating labour laws by not recognizing the unions, prevented passengers from embarking on their early morning flights, even barring staffs, airline officials and people with businesses within the terminal from gaining access.

As at the time of filing this report, all the 27 flights listed for today still remains on the “awaiting” status, however, there were security operatives at the area of protest.

The MMA2 has an annual passenger influx of 6, 367, 478.