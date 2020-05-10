Lagos lockdown could be reinstated

The governor of Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, has warned that coronavirus lockdown measures could be reinstated if its citizens continue to flout social distancing rules.

On Monday, Nigeria decided to ease restrictions, following a five-week lockdown in Lagos and the country’s capital, Abuja.

But Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu wrote on Twitter that it was disappointing to see crowds of people at banks and markets across Lagos state ignoring the ban on public gatherings.

In the weeks ahead, there will be a change in our isolation strategy as we transition towards decentralization. We will be introducing community management of cases by accrediting primary healthcare facilities for the management of mild-to-moderate cases of #COVID19 patients. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 9, 2020

Nigeria has confirmed almost 4,000 infections and 117 deaths from Covid-19.

Lagos has been particularly hard hit and the daily increase in recorded cases has doubled in the past few days.