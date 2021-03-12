Lagos CBD Urges Traditional Rulers To Protect Public Infrastructure

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, has called on traditional rulers to protect and take ownership of public infrastructure sited within their domains.
Oyerinde made the call during a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Obanikoro of Lagos, Chief Ajayi Bembe, in the Enu-Owa area of Lagos Island.
Represented by the Director, Admin and Human Resources, Mr. Babatunde Lawrence, the Special Adviser called on the White Cap Chief to use his vast knowledge to influence and prevent vandalisation of public amenities provided by the government within his domain.
While conducting the Chief and some of his subjects round the Ago Tower edifice under reconstruction in Idumota, Lagos Island, Oyerinde reiterated the call on illegal traders and squatters within and around the axis to relocate immediately or risk prosecution.
He noted that when completed, the Ago Tower will boast tourism and enhance the aesthetic value of the area.
“As a traditional ruler who plays useful roles in mediating between the people and the government, as well as resolving conflicts amongst the citizenry, I want you to prevail on your subjects, especially the youths, to stop the increasing spate of attacks on CBD personnel on lawful duties within the Lagos Island Business District,” Oyerinde said.
On his part, the Obanikoro of Lagos, Chief Ajayi Bembe expressed his happiness with the beautification and reconstruction of the Ago Tower, calling on the State Government to involve the youths in the running and management of the tourist centre when completed.
He also warned traders operating illegally within and around the tourist centre to relocate immediately or face the wrath of government.
The Ago Tower is one of the cultural landmarks located within the Idumota area of Lagos Island.
