Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: Early Glitz, Delayed Access, and Rising Questions

TNC Reporter

This comes barely ten days since the glittering launch of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, though one week since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu officially inaugurated the project on May 31, 2025.

Motorists can hardly get on the newly constructed stretch of 30 kilometers Phase 1, Section 1. News of it being one of the biggest landmarks national infrastructure achievements soon turned into controversy and concern.

The highway, described as Nigeria’s most ambitious transport undertaking, was designed to considerably reduce traffic jams, particularly for drivers traveling between Victoria Island and Abraham Adesanya in Lagos. Touted with a promise of a quicker, smoother road that could reduce travel time from two hours to 30 minutes, expectations were high. But much as it has been officially opened, the road remains largely off-limits to the public.

Construction workers who work at the location gave safety issues as the primary rationale for limiting access. As explained by a site engineer who preferred not to be named, continuous works, especially in and around the Dangote Refinery zone and some parts of the bridges, require carefulness. Only dispatch motorcyclists have access to sections of the road for a short while, and only within limited time frames. This restricted access has become a source of opportunity for dispatch riders, who now enjoy faster deliveries and added demand.

The sudden closure of the highway, following such a high-profile inauguration, has left many questioning the motives behind the early launch. Analysts and observers wonder whether political considerations may have influenced the timing. Was the ceremony more about optics than readiness?

Despite the setbacks, the workers on the site assert that the project is moving at a very fast pace. They point to one reason as the switch from asphalt to concrete pavement. Concrete has greater strength and a long life cycle; the team has started replacing the earlier asphalt sections for uniformity. The workers express a good hope and say that the road will be available for public use by the end of the month.

This highway which is 750 kilometers long runs through nine coastal states from Lagos to Cross River, under construction as a six-lane dual carriageway within a 60-meter corridor. Though great in terms of regional integration, tourism, and trade, significant scrutiny has been drawn to it.

Since the start, the highway has been the subject of controversy over its cost of N15 trillion, secret bidding, and failure to conduct a far-reaching environmental and social impact assessment. Legal battles have also plagued the project. Nigeria’s Works Minister, David Umahi, confirmed the presence of several court cases concerning the highway but insisted that the government would go ahead.

Critics say the government has sidestepped due process. A faction of the Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere recently asked the National Assembly to probe President Tinubu for alleged conflict of interest after he openly admitted to having a close relationship with Gilbert Chagoury, a billionaire behind Hitech Construction Company awarded the contract.

He said, “At inauguration, President Tinubu appreciated the initiative of the company, calling the project a reflection of determination and national pride. Its proponents hail it as a bold move toward modernization, but its critics fear that the haste to push progress is compromising transparency and adequate execution.”.

Minister Umahi has since reassured Nigerians that Phase 1 will be completed by January 2026. He emphasized the technical quality of the road, stating that it even exceeds design specifications in concrete thickness.

Still, the lingering question remains: Why commission a road that isn’t ready for public use?

For most Nigerians, the hype is being replaced with skepticism. With construction ongoing and entry still limited, early hope for the coastal highway is increasingly being tempered with demands for accountability, transparency, and actual progress, not ceremonial ribbon-cutting.