Lagos APC Primaries: NWC Makes U-Turn, Declares Sanwo-Olu Winner, Ambode Concede Defeat

The Clement Ebri led National Working Committee of the Lagos state All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as winner of the primaries.

This is coming after the NWC had distanced itself from the exercise which took place all over the state yesterday, on the grounds that it opposed the open ballot system.

The Lagos APC chairman, Tunde Balogun had said that the election was held and it was free and fair, it would be very painful to disenfranchise the over 1.5 million members who voted across the 245 wards in the state.

Balogun who announced Sanwo-Olu winner of the exercise, said that he polled 970,851 votes while Ambode secured 72,901 votes.

The same figures reeled out by the Ebri led NWC on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the embattled state governor who conceded defeat said that APC is a great party, appealing to residents of the state to give Sanwo-Olu the needed support in the 2019 election.

He affirmed that, the last few days had witnessed intense political activities that have gripped the attention of the nation and created palpable tension in the polity and the time has now come for the State to move forward in order that the gains of the last three and half years are not lost.

“Dear Lagosians, APC is a great party and the interests of our beloved State must always supercede that of any person or group. It is in this regard that I wholeheartedly congratulate the winner of the Lagos State APC Primaries, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and urge all Lagosians to immediately support our party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 elections and work for the success of our dear party”, he said.

With a promise to ensure a smooth transition, Ambode thanked Bola Tinubu, his estrange godfather and to the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve.

There had been tension in most quarters as Sanwo-Olu, a former commissioner with the backing of Bola Tinubu, majority of the members of the state House of Assembly and national lawmakers was already winning incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode in a landslide victory before the NWC distanced itself from the elections.

Ambode who could not secure the backing of the major stakeholders in the Lagos APC even after a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu and Ambode had accused his rival, Sanwo-Olu of having a history of mental problem.

While the primaries was ongoing in over 300 wards in the state, Ambode’s deputy, Idiat Adebula openly declared her support for Sanwo-Olu at the expense of her boss who is seeking a reelection to the Alausa Government House.

At about 3:30pm when results were already trickling in, chairman of the NWC, Mr Clement Ebri said that the committee was still in a crucial meeting with key stakeholders after which the primaries would officially commence.

The NWC at about 4:40pm addressed a press conference where it announced that the primaries was going to commence any time as soon as officials come to get the materials, while displaying the result sheet to be used.

According to him, the meeting was necessary to clear some grey areas and agree on the guidelines for the primary election as directed by the national leadership of the party.

Ebri while reacting to viral results and videos of the primary election going on said that the election has not started as at the time of filing this report, it is until they are able to clear the grey areas that the primaries will be conducted.

He stressed that any primary conducted today before the official commencement was null and void.

There are reports that even Ambode does not have the APC plastic membership card which would allow him to participate in the elections.

National leader of the party, Tinubu has been at logger heads with Ambode with the former demanding that the latter step down for the candidature of Sanwo-Olu, but Ambode insisted on running again for a second term.

This has led to crisis within the Lagos APC as a major faction of the party pitched its tent against Ambode for the candidature of Sanwo-Olu.

However, with the recent announcement by the NWC panel, there is a palpable confusion between the faction and supporters of the national leader, Tinubu and that of Ambode.

Before the announcement by the NWC, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and the deputy governor had “voted” at their wards, a situation that casts more aspersions on the so called election conducted before the announcement by the NWC.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole reportedly told newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari that the primaries in Lagos held, which could have prompted the move by the NWC to declare Sanwo-Olu winner of the election.