Kwara Bye-Election: PDP Allegedly ‘Busts’ Smuggling of INEC’s Sensitive Materials to APC Candidate

… as Police Refutes Report of Cash-laden Helicopter

Ahead of Saturday’s House of Representatives bye-election in Irepodun-Isin-Oke-Ero-Ekiti Federal Constituency of Kwara State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has allegedly busted agents from the Presidency, as they smuggle in sacks of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s sensitive materials to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, in their on-going plot to rig the election.

Agents of the Presidency and those of INEC were allegedly caught in a Police helicopter, which landed at St. Paul’s Primary School, Omu Aran, as they deliver bags of INEC’s sensitive materials into a vehicle belonging to APC’s candidate, Tunji Ajuloopin.

The opposition party stated that, this act has triggered tension in the area and we invite all Nigerians to hold INEC, the police, the Buhari Presidency and APC responsible, should there be any breakdown of law and order in the area before, during and after the election.

However, the Nigeria Police Force has refuted the report that an Helicopter belonging to the Nigeria Police Force landed at St. Paul Primary School, Omu Aran, Kwara State off- loading cash into a vehicle belonging to Tunji Ajuloopin, the APC Candidate for the bye-election.

The Force categorically said that the Police Helicopter and vehicle in the picture being circulated were not used to convey any Cash and the vehicle does not belong to Tunji Ajuloopin as claimed in the report or to any other politician.

“For avoidance of doubt, Police Helicopters deployed for the Saturday, November 17, 2018 Bye-Election Surveillance patrols and support services to ensure secure environment for the bye-election to fill the vacant Seat in EKITI/IREPODUN/OKE-ERO/ISIN Federal Constituency in Kwara State have commenced flights in and out of Kwara South, Kwara State on Surveillance patrol and the Airlift of Police Officers for the Election,” the force said.

“This is what was captured on camera and mischievously released to the public. To set the record straight once again, there was no cash off-loaded to any vehicle at OMUARAN. The Force sees the report as desperate and deliberate blackmail to misinform the public which should be discouraged by all. Members of the public, most especially Electorates are hereby enjoined to disregard the Publication,” it added.