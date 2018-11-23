Kwara By-Election: APC Tackles Senate Over ‘Investigation’ into PDP Loss

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged the leadership of the Nigerian Senate over its purported investigation into the recently concluded by-election in Kwara State.

The party sought to know when the National Assembly became an election tribunal after the “questionable decision by the Senate to investigate the circumstances leading to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loss in the last Saturday’s House of Representatives’ by-election in Kwara State.”

The Senate had mandated the committees on Police affairs and national security and intelligence to probe allegations of harassment and intimidation by security agents during the by-election for Isin/Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of the state.

This followed a motion raise on the floor of the senate by Senator Rafiu Ibrahim (PDP, Kwara) under matters of privileges where he alleged that a large number of security men, including senior officers were deployed to the constituency for the election, noting that supporters of the PDP were intimidated and harassed.

However, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu posited that this must be seen for what it is; an abuse of the powers of the legislative arm of government to pursue selfish political ends.

With the Senate investigation of the by-election which took place in the home state of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, the APC said it finds it curious that other by-election conducted in Katsina and Bauchi States have not received similar attention from the Senate.

“It is clear that the sweet victory by the APC House of Representatives candidate, Alhaji Raheem Olawuyi-Ajuloopin in the by-election has hit the overrated federal lawmakers from Kwara State badly.

“The PDP is not pretending to have learnt any lessons from its past anti-democratic practices. The usurpers occupying the Senate leadership seat have no altruistic intentions other than to manipulate state institutions to pursue personal interests and massage battered ego.

“When has it become the responsibility of the legislative arm of government to constitute itself into an election tribunal?

“They should understand that, like the rest of the country, Kwara State has seen enough of impunity and misrule represented by the self-serving leaders of the PDP. Turning the Senate into an electoral tribunal only shows Nigerians that the PDP has not changed from its odious practice of compromising the system to promote illusionary ambitions.

“We can only advise the leaders of PDP in Kwara State and elsewhere in the country to get used to losing elections. The Nigerian electorate have tasted the benefits of good governance in the last three and half years of President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government and won’t go back to the PDP’s 16 years of waste and misrule,” the APC said.

Elections have been won and lost. A new and progressive Kwara State beckons. Through their votes, the Kwara electorate have spoken clearly on the new political direction in the State. Kwara State has suffered enough of the selfish machinations of a self-appointed leader. The will and wishes of the good people of the state must prevail now, in the 2019 elections and beyond.