Killings: NYSC Suspends Batch ‘C’ Orientation in Kaduna

Sequel to the renewed social unrest in parts of Kaduna State and

subsequent imposition of curfew by the state government, the National

Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has suspended the commencement of the

orientation course for the 2018 Batch ‘C’ corps members deployed to the

state.

The orientation course, which was earlier scheduled to commence on

Tuesday, October 23, has now been postponed until further notice.

The State Government had imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state to halt

the blood-letting attacks arising from killings in Kasuwan Magani,

Kajuru Local Government Area of the state few days ago where about 55

persons were allegedly killed.

The Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Hajiya Siddiq Walida, who

confirmed that the state signed the curfew, said the development became

necessary to guide against any eventuality.

The statement read in part, “The Management of the National Youth

Service Corps wishes to inform all 2018 Batch C prospective Corps

Members deployed to Kaduna State that the commencement of the

Orientation Course earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd October, 2018 has

been suspended till further notice due to the current security situation

and consequent curfew imposed by the state government.

“All affected prospective corps members are advised to remain at home

until further notice from the NYSC Management.

“However, all other prospective Corps Members deployed to other States

and FCT are to report at the various orientation camps on Tuesday, 23rd

October, 2018 as scheduled. All inconveniences are regretted.”