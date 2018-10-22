Killings: NYSC Suspends Batch ‘C’ Orientation in Kaduna

Sequel to the renewed social unrest in parts of Kaduna State and
subsequent imposition of curfew by the state government, the National
Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has suspended the commencement of the
orientation course for the 2018 Batch ‘C’ corps members deployed to the
state.
The orientation course, which was earlier scheduled to commence on
Tuesday, October 23, has now been postponed until further notice.
The State Government had imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state to halt
the blood-letting attacks arising from killings in Kasuwan Magani,
Kajuru Local Government Area of the state few days ago where about 55
persons were allegedly killed.
The Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Hajiya Siddiq Walida, who
confirmed that the state signed the curfew, said the development became
necessary to guide against any eventuality.
The statement read in part, “The Management of the National Youth
Service Corps wishes to inform all 2018 Batch C prospective Corps
Members deployed to Kaduna State that the commencement of the
Orientation Course earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd October, 2018 has
been suspended till further notice due to the current security situation
and consequent curfew imposed by the state government.
“All affected prospective corps members are advised to remain at home
until further notice from the NYSC Management.
“However, all other prospective Corps Members deployed to other States
and FCT are to report at the various orientation camps on Tuesday, 23rd
October, 2018 as scheduled. All inconveniences are regretted.”