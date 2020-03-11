Kidnappers to be put to death in Osun

The Osun State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed to law the bill that recommends death sentence to act of kidnapping, banditry and ritual killings.

The Speaker, RT. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, in his submission, asserted that with the passage of the bill, section 364 of the criminal code cap 38 law of Osun which stipulates 10 years for kidnappers stands repealed and replaced with the death penalty.

The bill has passed through thorough evaluation at a public hearing was later considered by the Committee of the whole before passing third reading.

Owoeye further explained that where the life of the person kidnapped, restrained or seized is lost in the process, the kidnapper(s) is liable on conviction and will be sentenced to death.

The bill reads in part “Any person who kidnaps another person by any means or instilling fear or tricks or compel another to do anything against his will commits an offense.

“Where the life of the person kidnapped is lost in the process and the kidnapper is liable on conviction, he or she is to be sentenced to death.

“Not lost in the process, but he is released upon payment of a ransom or performance of a ransom act, the kidnapper is liable on conviction to repay the sum he/she received as ransom and to imprisonment for life and the ransom act shall be reversed.

“Any person who knowingly or willingly allow his premises, building or place belonging to or occupied by him or her and which he has control over to be used for purposes of keeping a kidnapped person, commits an offense and liable on conviction to imprisonment for 15years and such building shall be forfeited to government for public use”.

The Speaker noted that the passed bill would soon be transmitted to the state governor for his assent as soon as administrative processes were completed.