Kidnapped Kaduna Monarch Murdered after Payment of Ransom

A Prominent traditional ruler in Kaduna State, Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima who was kidnapped has been killed by his abductors.

The kidnappers killed the monarch after allegedly collecting ransom for his release.

The monarch who was the paramount Chief of the Adara people (Agom Adara) in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State was abducted last Friday with his wife while his security guards and driver were killed by his abductors.

The wife was later released on Sunday and was taken to the hospital.

An official of the Adara Development Association (ADA) who confirmed the incidence on Friday said the leader was killed after his abductors collected ransom.

His corpse has been deposited at the St Gerald Hospital in Kaduna.