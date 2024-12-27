Kidnapped Anambra Lawmaker’s Vehicle Recovered by Police

Police in Anambra State have said they have recovered the vehicle of kidnapped Anambra State House of Assembly member, Hon Justice Azuka.

Azuka, the member representing Onitsha North State constituency 1 was on Christmas eve kidnapped by unknown gunmen, while returning to his village for the Christmas celebration, along Ugwunobampa road, Inland Town Onitsha.

The kidnap has raised concerns over the rising insecurity in the state, especially in major cities.

However, on Thursday, in what looks like a major breakthrough, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga revealed that the vehicle of the kidnapped lawmaker has been recovered.

He said there has been an ongoing intense operation to rescue the lawmaker, since his kidnap.

Ikenga said: “The recovery (of his vehicle) followed an intense ongoing operation by Police Operatives attached to the Inland Town Division.

“A separate rescue team sighted the abandoned vehicle at Upper Iweka Road, and the Commissioner of Police has charged the deployed rescue team to intensify efforts for the possible rescue of the Honourable member.”

Azuka was seized at about 9pm on Tuesday, while going to his community to celebrate Christmas at Ugwunabamkpa area of Onitsha.

As at the time of filing this report, it is still unclear if his abductors have reached out to the family for payment of ransom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...