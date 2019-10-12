Kenyan athlete becomes first person to run a marathon in under 2 hours

34-year-old Kenyan athlete, Eliud Kipchoge, made history on Saturday by becoming the first person to run an unofficial marathon under two hours.

Kipchoge completed the 42.2km course in 1:59:40. “I am feeling good,” Kipchoge said minutes after completing the run.

“It has taken 65 years for a human to make history in sport. After Roger Bannister, it took another 65years.

I’m happy to be the man to run under two hours. No human is limited, and I’m expecting more people to do it after today,” he added.