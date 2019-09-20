Kenya Moore announces splits from husband, 48 hours after calling him the love of her life

Real Housewives of Atlanta Star, Kenya Moore, is divorcing her husband, Marc Daly after two years of marriage.

In a statement, the reality star explains: “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly.

Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn.”

The announcement comes just five days after Kenya, 48, posted a loving photo to her instagram, of Marc asleep in bed with their baby.

Not only that, three days ago, the couple appeared on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show, where they detailed the struggle to get pregnant via IVF when Kenya was 47. She even called Marc “the love of my life.”

While announcing the split, Daly said: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time.”