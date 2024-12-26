Kendrick Lamar Crowned Billboard’s ‘Greatest Pop Star’ of 2024

Kendrick Lamar has officially been named the ‘Greatest Pop Star of 2024’ by Billboard, and it’s no surprise!

The American rapper has dominated the charts this year, thanks in part to his fiery hip-hop beef with Canadian rapper Drake.

This musical face-off had everyone talking, but it wasn’t just talk—Lamar backed it up with hit after hit, including the smash number-one single ‘Not Like Us.’ These tracks lit up the Billboard Hot 100 and cemented his place as a force to be reckoned with.

With this title, Kendrick Lamar becomes the first rapper to claim Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the Year honor since Drake in 2018.

In other chart-topping news, Mariah Carey’s festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has just tied for the longest-running number-one song in Billboard Hot 100 history. With 17 weeks at the top, it now stands alongside Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ and Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy).’

Here’s the cherry on top-all the longest-running number-one songs on the Hot 100 are by Black lead artists, a historic milestone that highlights their incredible impact on music.

It’s been an unforgettable year for music, with Kendrick Lamar and Mariah Carey leading the way.

