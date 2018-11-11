Kemi Olunloyo Forgives Linda Ikeji 13 Years After Feud

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has said that she has forgiven popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, 13 years after feud ensued between the duo.

Kemi who has been beefing and tormenting Linda for years now took to her social media page to make the announcement.

She revealed that the bad blood between her and Linda started 13 years ago after Linda allegedly wrote a fake story about her.

It would be recalled that Kemi had accused Linda Ikeji of using the services of a surrogate to deliver her baby.

She also mocked Linda by wearing a moon bump alleging that it was what Linda wore to deceive people while claiming to be pregnant.

Writing about forgiving Linda, she said:

“#BREAKING

LINDA IKEJI FORGIVEN AFTER 13 YEARS

#BREAKING Today 11/10/18, I’m officially gonna forgive Linda Ikeji for DESTROYING my brand with a 2013 fake story about guns in my house. I lost deals with Etisalat, Food companies, endorsement deals.

The tweets are on Twitter @hnnafrica. She laughed it out sarcastically. She’s had enough KARMA. Linda exposed people for so long. We should not destroy others for the love of web traffic, look down on single moms and demean people’s children in the name of social media.

Linda stay blessed. I mean it. God will give you peace. I endorse your App too. Stay strong!

Best Wishes Lin Lin¤—”