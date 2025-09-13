spot_img
September 13, 2025

Kebbi Gov Denies Importing Thugs, Militants into State

— By: Merit Ugolo

Kebbi State Government Trains 1,000 Primary School Teachers to Boost Education
Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus from Kebbi State in the National Assembly have rejected allegations by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that Governor Nasir Idris imported political thugs, armed mercenaries, and militants into the state.
Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday night, Senator Adamu Aliero, who addressed the press on behalf of the caucus, described Malami’s petition as “false, unfounded and politically motivated.”
He noted that the petition, dated September 10, 2025, was nothing more than an attempt to malign Governor Idris and create instability in Kebbi under the pretext of opposition politics.
According to him, the allegations amounted to a smear campaign filled with dangerous rhetoric designed to stir fear and mask Malami’s declining political influence.
“At no time has the Kebbi State Government, nor the APC family, been involved in clandestine activities or linked with terrorist groups as mischievously alleged by Malami,” Aliero stated.
The senator maintained that Kebbi remains one of the most stable and peaceful states in the country, crediting this to Governor Idris’ investments in security and close collaboration with security agencies.
He urged security institutions not to be swayed by what he termed partisan distractions, but to instead invite Malami to provide evidence for his claims.
“As elected representatives of the people of Kebbi, we stand solidly behind Gov. Nasir Idris and the APC administration.
“Together, we remain committed to delivering good governance, strengthening democracy and protecting the peace and dignity of our state,” he said.
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
