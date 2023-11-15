Katsina United’s management team dissolved by the State Government

The Katsina State government has announced the dissolution of the state Football club after their poor run in the 2023-24 ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The members of the management have been asked to quit their positions with immediate effect and have been replaced by interim management spearheaded by Kabir Danlami Rimi, Gaddafi Muhammad Rudman, Aminu Abdullahi Jariri, and Abubakar Sani pending when the official appointments are made.

While the State government appreciates the outgoing coaching members, it also instructed them to hand over every club material in their possession to the newly constituted interim team.

In a letter dated 13th November 2023, the head coach Toni Tope Bulus was accused of performing below par and questioned his role when he forced players and team officials to travel out of Enugu when it was very risky and was deemed not acceptable by the start government.

After 8 games, Katsina United has earned 11 points, sitting in 11th place on the NPFL log.

