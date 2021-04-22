Kanye West tried to date me while still romantically involved with his ex, Kim Kardashian – Claudia Jordan

120 views | Stanley Ugagbe | April 22, 2021
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Claudia Jordan has alleged that American Rapper, Kanye West tried to date her while he was still romantically involved with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
LindaIkeji reports that the 48-year-old talk show host and reality star made the claims during an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show this week.
The report said when quizzed directly if she would consider dating the newly single father-of-four, she replied: ‘No. Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you.’
‘He tried years ago. Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door… I told you that whole story,’ she added.
Jordan who did not give more details, however, clarified that Kanye and Kardashian were still in a relationship when he made the unwanted advance.
She said ‘I met him before and, you know what, I hung out with Kim as well. And [because of] Girl Code, I couldn’t do it. Let’s say that’.
It’s imperative to note that the estranged couple is currently embroiled in a divorce battle. It would be recalled that in February, Kardashian filed for divorce from West after almost seven years of marriage.
