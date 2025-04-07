Kano Zoo Playground Shut Down Over “Indecent” Dance Performance

The Kano State Film and Censorship Board has shut down a playground within the Kano Zoo following a controversial dance performance that was deemed culturally inappropriate and offensive to traditional values.

According to the board, the incident occurred during the recent Sallah celebrations and involved a man and a woman dancing in a manner that violated public decency.

The board described the performance as being contrary to the cultural and moral standards of the Hausa community.

The closure was the result of a monitoring operation carried out by a committee led by the Director of Culture, Abubakar Zakari Garun Babba.

The committee was set up by the Chairman of the Film and Censorship Board, Abba El-Mustapha, to oversee activities at entertainment centers during the festive period.

It was the Hisbah Board that first raised the alarm after its undercover officers, who had been stationed at the Zoo to monitor for immoral acts, reported the incident to the Film Censorship Board.

After verifying the report, the board moved swiftly to seize the equipment used at the playground.

The woman involved in the performance has been arrested by Hisbah officers, while the man is currently on the run.

Chairman Abba El-Mustapha expressed appreciation to the people of Kano for their support in preserving the state’s moral values.

He also thanked Hisbah officers, the police, and the Department of State Services (DSS) for their collaborative efforts in maintaining order during the celebrations.

The incident has sparked conversations around morality, freedom of expression, and the enforcement of cultural standards, with opinions divided on whether the closure was justified or overly harsh.