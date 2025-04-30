Kano State Allocates N1.7 Billion to Boost Power Supply for Water Facilities

The Kano State Government has approved the sum of N1.7 billion to cover utility expenses for key water production centres across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa.

According to the statement, the decision underscores the government’s dedication to addressing water supply challenges and ensuring uninterrupted access to potable water for residents.

The allocated funds will cater to energy-related expenditures—including electricity, diesel, and petrol—required for running the Greater Kano Water Works and the State Water Board Headquarters during the first quarter of 2025.

Dawakin-Tofa emphasized the administration’s resolve to reform the water sector under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s leadership.

He noted that part of the long-term strategy includes overhauling existing infrastructure, promoting energy efficiency, and implementing a robust water resource management framework aimed at sustainability and environmental conservation.